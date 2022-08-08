The CDC is tracking a new Covid ‘variant of concern’ that’s overtaking earlier Omicron strains

New lineages of the Omicron Covid variant, like BA.4 and BA.5, are helping to spark a wave of reinfections as people who previously caught Covid-19 contract Covid again.

Now the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is tracking a new “variant of concern”: BA.4.6.

This week, the CDC included the BA.4 spinoff in its weekly tracking of Covid cases, with the agency’s chief data officer tweeting that the new subvariant had actually been “circulating for several weeks” in the US.

The CDC designates strains as “variants of concern” if they display greater transmissibility, reduced effectiveness of treatment, increased severity or decreased neutralisation by antibodies.

