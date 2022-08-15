  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Catholic church turns down Britney Spears nuptials

Monday, August 15th, 2022

Britney Spears’ request to marry in a church in Santa Monica was denied because she was not a practising Catholic.”They said I had to be Catholic and go through a test!!!

“Isn’t church supposed to be open to all?”

A spokesperson for Santa Monica Church said their records indicate Spears never contacted the church about her wedding or visited the facility. Read more

