Beach Haven local wins hearts – and stomachs – with daily food donation

Every weekday, come rain or shine, you can find Taka Peters posted up at his local shops, giving back to his local community with a healthy meal – and a serving of old-school values.

Residents of Beach Haven, on Auckland’s North Shore, have become used to the daily social media updates from 64-year-old Peters (Ngātiwai, Ngāpuhi) – and have taken him to their hearts.

Peters started the donations, daily leftovers from a commercial catering company, when he was approaching retirement age and on a benefit after spine surgery left him unable to work.

“I thought ‘Yes! I’ve finally found something!'” he said, telling the Herald the donations gave his life purpose. Read more

