Pope puts stamp on Church future with new cardinals

Pope Francis has inducted 20 cardinals from around the world, choosing men who mostly agree with his vision of a more progressive and inclusive Church.

“A cardinal loves the Church, always with that same spiritual fire, whether dealing with great questions or handling everyday problems, with the powerful of this world or those ordinary people who are great in God’s eyes,” Francis said.

Sitting before the main altar of St Peter’s Basilica, Francis asked them to remember “poor families, migrant and homeless persons.”

Francis read his homily in a strong voice, often going off script. He even joked about a Rome priest who was so close to his parishioners that he knew not only all their names, but also their dogs’ names.

The pontiff exhorted that those who are often referred to as princes of the church must instead exercise an “unassuming power” and preach the Gospel with an openness to all people “without exception.”

Among their responsibilities, said Francis, is the work of “cooking the food of poor families, migrant and homeless persons” and possessing a “universal vision ever attentive to particulars”.

“This, brothers and sisters, is the fire that Jesus came to ‘bring to the earth,’ a fire that the Holy Spirit kindles in the hearts, hands and feet of all those who follow him,” the pope said.

The new cardinals appointed by the pope come from Britain, South Korea, Spain, France, Nigeria, Brazil, India, the United States, East Timor, Italy, Ghana, Singapore, Paraguay and Colombia.

Unfortunately, Richard Kuuia Baawobr of Wa (Ghana), was not present. Francis asked for prayers for the African prelate, explaining Baawobr had been taken ill. The Holy Father said Cardinal Baawobr had been hospitalised and therefore unable to attend the ceremony.

With the appointments, the pontiff has also influenced the choice of his eventual successor.

Those under 80 – 16 among the 20 newcomers – can enter a conclave to elect a new pope from among themselves after he dies or resigns.

