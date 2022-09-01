$7m Pasifika prefab housing project to get underway on church land

A unique prefabricated housing project to support the Pasifika community will see 12 new social houses built on church-owned land in Flaxmere.

The homes will be prefabricated in the Hutt Valley then assembled on site at 80 Caernarvon Drive in Flaxmere, Hastings.

The half-acre site is owned by the Methodist Church of NZ Hastings Samoan Parish which wants to help address the ongoing housing crisis in the region.

The project will also involve Wesley Community Action – which will oversee the project – and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

Work is set to begin on the $7 million project following a ground-breaking ceremony on 17 September. Read more

