Jordan river barely a trickle theses days

Thursday, September 1st, 2022

Symbolically and spiritually, the Jordan river is of mighty significance to many. Physically, the Lower Jordan River of today is a lot more meagre than mighty. By the time it reaches the site, where Jesus was baptised its dwindling water looks sluggish, a dull brownish green shade. Read more

