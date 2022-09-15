Fire at Sacred Heart College, school evacuated

Sacred Heart College was evacuated after a fire broke out in the school’s technology room while children were inside, the headmaster says.

A spokesperson from Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) said the fire had been extinguished and the building was being ventilated. At 12.25pm a small amount of smoke could still be seen by the technology room door.

The spokesperson said the fire had started in an air duct, likely from an extractor fan, but was unsure what part of the school it was in. Read more

