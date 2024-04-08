A priest has died from horrific injuries after his robe caught fire from a candle spark during an Easter vigil in the Spanish city of Zaragoza.

He suffered 50 per cent burns in the freak accident over the Easter weekend and lost his battle for life after four days in intensive care.

The priest, Javier Sánchez, was engulfed in flames amid a candle-lighting ceremony in a Spanish convent.

An ember bowl surrounded by candles caught fire and shot off sparks, which ignited his robes.

Reports say the 60-year-old died a hero as he stood between the burning bowl and nuns to protect them.

An investigation is underway. It is believed that paraffin was used on the ember bowl to help it burn.

