Former PM says don’t trust the government

Monday, September 19th, 2022

“We don’t trust in governments. We don’t trust in the United Nations, thank goodness”, Former Australian prime minister Scott Morrison told people at the Victory Life Centre in Perth.

“We don’t trust in all these things, fine as they may be and as important as the role that they play,” he said. Read more

