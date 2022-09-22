  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. Odd Spot

A final message at her funeral made everyone laugh

Thursday, September 22nd, 2022

Michelle Neumann recently lost her battle with cancer at age 63 but she managed to send her friend a message from beyond the grave.

As more than 200 people gathered for her funeral, a plane carrying a sign flew overhead which read,“I’m watching you … cry harder. M. XXX”.  Read more

