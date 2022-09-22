Cardinal Konrad Krajewski prays at mass grave in Ukraine

A Vatican envoy in Ukraine prayed in silence at the recently discovered mass grave in Izium on Monday while forensic experts in white protective suits exhumed bodies – at least 146 so far.

Cardinal Konrad Krajewski said during his visit to the grave site on 19 September that “seeing so many [dead] in one area is a difficult thing … to explain.”

“The words of Sacred Scripture came to mind that evil must always be overcome with good,” he told Vatican News.

Krajewski visited Izium in northeastern Ukraine two days after he was shot at as he delivered humanitarian aid near the city of Zaporizhzhia. He was not injured in the incident.

News category: News Shorts, World.