Auckland Catholic rest home ponders closure after losing $100,000/month

Residents, and their relatives, of a 97-bed 100-staff Auckland Catholic rest home losing $100,000/month are being consulted about possible closure due to a critical staff shortage.

But nothing is decided about the Ellerslie property founded by the Mercy order of nuns as a not-for-profit aged care facility.

Arthur Morris, chairman of Waiatarua Mercy Parklands, said the board would meet this coming week “but we have to seriously look at closure if we can’t find another way for sustainability”.

Around 100 staff work at the red brick rest home, developed in a circular layout. Read more

