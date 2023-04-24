Auckland pharmacy apologises after trans man was asked if he was going to heaven

An Auckland pharmacy has apologised after a staff member asked a trans customer who was picking up a prescription whether he believed he would go to heaven.

Logan Popp, a trans man, said he was speaking out to warn others in the rainbow community about the staff member’s words – which he said “could be a matter of life and death”.

Popp said he was a regular at Unichem Torbay, where he had always been welcomed and treated with respect before an incident on Friday left him feeling uncomfortable to return. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.