Fears for rest home residents with Wesley Care Centre in Mt Eden, Auckland, shutting down

Up to 50 elderly residents of Auckland’s Mt Eden Wesley Care Centre rest home fear they’ll be left without somewhere to live after the facility’s operator told them it would shut down in less than two months.

Richard Cate, the son of one of the residents, is “disgusted” by the way he says they have been treated – and the operator of the facility and its church-owned landlord are blaming each other for the situation.

“Most of the families were disgusted at the short timeframe. Read more

News category: New Zealand.