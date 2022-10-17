Ontario man applying for medically-assisted death as alternative to being homeless

A 54-year-old St Catharines man is in the process of applying for medical assistance in dying (MAiD), not because he wants to die, but because social supports are failing him, and he fears he may have no other choice.

Amir Farsoud lives with never-ending agony from a back injury years ago. He tells CityNews at its worst he is “crying like a 5-year-old and not sleeping for days in a row.” Farsoud also takes medication for depression and anxiety.

He describes his quality of life as “awful, non-existent and terrible … I do nothing other than manage pain.”

But Farsoud said his quality of life is not the reason he is applying for MAiD. He applied because he is currently in danger of losing his housing and fears being homeless over dying. “It’s not my first choice.”

