Christchurch schools respond to sexual harassment survey

More than 20 rapes or near rapes and thousands of cases of sexual harassment have been revealed in a survey of students at two Christchurch high schools.

The survey at Avonside Girls High School documented incidents of body shaming, cat calling, taunts and unwanted touching.

Meanwhile, the survey at Shirley Boys High School, which shares the campus, found instances of homophobia.

The most frequent harassment was online or through electronic images – verbal behaviours like rating and name-calling – plus a wide range of physical and sexual acts, up to and including rape. Read more

