Students’ ‘wife beater Wednesday’ dress-up day canned by Christchurch school

Shutting small parish communities and merging them with a larger one is leaving people stranded. Covid’s remnants also leaves some people feeling vulnerable. For others, and for a possible range of reasons, the local parish is no longer spiritually nourishing. Read more
“The schismatics” is not the name of a new Broadway musical, but it might as well be. Some senior cardinals, deeply unhappy with the 2021-2022 round of the Catholic Church’s worldwide Synod on Synodality, seem to want the entire project Read more
Synodal feedback identified the need for liturgical experiences that are life-giving and accessible to Catholics. Because many New Zealand Catholics no longer identify with symbols and signs used in the Sacred Liturgy, the liturgy has become a foreign land. People Read more
Sister Mary Lembo says the sexual abuse of women religious by priests in Africa is a “gaping wound” in the Church. A native of the West African nation of Togo and member of the Sisters of St. Catherine of Alexandria, Read more