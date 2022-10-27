Students’ ‘wife beater Wednesday’ dress-up day canned by Christchurch school

A Christchurch high school has slammed its students’ choice of dress-up theme, after learning of a proposed “wife beater Wednesday”, which was canned a day before the dress-up event.

Year 13 students from St Bede’s College, the Catholic boys’ school, were intending to dress up in white singlets, sometimes referred to as “wife beaters” before the school learned of the plan and intervened, Stuff reported. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.