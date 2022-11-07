Disabled workers experience high rates of bullying and harassment

Disabled workers are disproportionately affected by bullying and harassment in the workplace, according to research by the Human Rights Commission.

The research published in Experiences of Workplace Bullying and Harassment in Aotearoa New Zealand showed 61% of disabled workers had been racially harassed in the previous five years, compared to 37% of non-disabled workers.

Nearly 60% of disabled workers had been sexually harassed in the same time period compared to 28% of non-disabled workers.

Meanwhile, 52% had been bullied in the previous 12 months, compared to 17% of non-disabled workers. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.