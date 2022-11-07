Rotorua emergency housing: Nearly $70m spent

Nearly $70 million has been spent on emergency housing in Rotorua over almost five years and the average stay in motels has stretched to 35 weeks, new figures reveal.

A slide presentation by the Rotorua Lakes Council, obtained by the Rotorua Daily Post Weekend, also reveals Government officials were warned about the city’s dire situation in February last year.

The presentation described Rotorua as being on a “downward spiralling poverty crisis exacerbated by siloed Government initiatives”.

The number of people staying in emergency housing in Rotorua has dropped in the past month and Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni said she wanted to see an end to longer-term emergency housing within five years. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.