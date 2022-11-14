  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. News Shorts

Climate change gains made during the pandemic undone – report

Monday, November 14th, 2022

The world seems to have lost the climate change gains made during the pandemic.

After a slowdown of global carbon emissions during the pandemic, fossil fuel levels are bouncing back to higher levels than ever before.

They’re forecast to rise 1 percent worldwide – reaching a new record that’s likely to soar even further when China lifts its lockdowns. See more

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: News Shorts, World.

Tags: ,