Tourists treating Italy as a personal theme park

Some tourists this northern summer have been treating Italy as if it’s their personal theme park. Following a Czech tourist sunbathing topless on a war memorial and Americans skinny dipping in Venice’s canals, three visitors to the Amalfi Coast look set to be charged with “obscene acts” after a woman was caught staging an impromptu naked photoshoot on the steps of the cathedral of Amalfi. The cathedral — which dates back to the ninth century — is dedicated to the apostle St Andrew, with his relics said to be kept there since 1206. Read more

