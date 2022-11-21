Vatican denies legal claims of former Vatican auditors and investigates them instead

Vatican prosecutors shot down a legal suit filed by ex-Vatican auditor Libero Milone and his deputy, Ferruccio Panicco, on Wednesday (Nov 16) and reopened criminal investigations into the two men who once oversaw the balance sheets of Vatican departments.

“This is unacceptable!” said a visibly irate Milone at a news conference in Rome on Thursday. Milone, who was hired by Pope Francis in 2015 to aid him in making financial reforms at the Vatican, added that “Pope Francis’ silence on the matter is deafening.”

“What are we, in the 18th century?” Milone asked at one point, questioning the rule of law in the small Catholic city state. He later called the Vatican’s financial and judicial system “Orwellian.”

