UK nurses turn to hospo jobs after waiting 8 months for NZ work approval

Welsh nurses Roya Valivand and Abigail Jones heard extreme staffing shortages would make it easy to get jobs nursing in New Zealand, but after waiting eight months for the approval needed to gain registration, they have given up.

Valivand and Jones, both 24, made the first step to register to practise nursing in New Zealand in March, hoping to work in an Auckland hospital before they started their travels around the country.

The pair have worked in an emergency department (ED) in Cardiff, Wales for the past three years and decided they would like to see what nursing was like abroad. Read more

