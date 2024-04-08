Convincing teenage boys to cook 150 cottage pies that they will not eat is no easy task.

However, when St Vincent de Paul volunteer Vince Jones told John McGlashan College senior food technology pupils they would be cooking for the homeless and families in need, they were all in.

“They didn’t know until today what the idea of it was and they were all stoked once they knew that they’re helping the community and that’s what it’s all about.”

Mr Jones said he had made meals for the charity three or four times a year for the past eight years and there were a lot of people who needed the food.

