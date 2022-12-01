Liturgy dispute: Protesting Catholics prevent apostolic administrator’s cathedral entry

The liturgy dispute in a Catholic archdiocese in Kerala, southern India, took an ugly turn on Nov 27 when its administrator was prevented from forcibly entering the cathedral church to offer Sunday Mass.

Archbishop Andrews Thazhath, the administrator, came to St Mary’s Basilica Cathedral Church escorted by police to offer Mass in the synod-approved format that is being opposed by the majority of Catholics and clergy in the archdiocese.

Those opposing the administrator had already filled the basilica compound and locked the church gate preventing the prelate from entering the church.

Sensing trouble, the police officials accompanying the archbishop did not allow him to get out of the car. After waiting for almost 10 minutes in front of the basilica, the prelate returned to the nearby Archbishop’s House along with the police and his supporters.

