Pope Francis meets Jewish leaders as they launch initiative to strengthen Catholic-Jewish bonds

Pope Francis met with international Jewish leaders on Tuesday as they launched an initiative to strengthen Catholic-Jewish bonds.

“This visit testifies to and strengthens the bonds of friendship uniting us,” the pope told members of the World Jewish Congress at the Vatican Nov 22.

Francis spoke with the executive committee of the international federation of Jewish communities and organizations during its twice-annual meeting, which took place in Rome and the Vatican Nov 21–22.

The World Jewish Congress announced Tuesday that it is starting an initiative called “Kishreinu” (Hebrew for “Our Bond”), “intended to strengthen Jewish-Catholic ties around the globe.”

The Kishreinu initiative, according to the World Jewish Congress, “will serve as the Jewish community’s response to the Nostra Aetate Declaration of the Second Vatican Council.”

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.