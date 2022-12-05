Baby blood case: Parents accept that some blood products from vaccinated donors may have to be used

The strange case of parents wanting ‘unjabbed’ blood for their baby has reignited Covid conspiracies thought lost to 2021. Tony Wall and Nikki Macdonald explain that the family are ‘realistic’ about what lies ahead, along with the other key factors at play.

The parents of the baby at the centre of the “unjabbed blood” case are “realistic” that blood products from vaccinated donors may have to be used in the baby’s heart surgery, their lawyer says.

But they insist that “the bulk” of the blood be unvaccinated, according to Sue Grey.

Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand wants the courts to take temporary custody of the four-month-old baby Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.