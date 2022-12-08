From emergency motel to dream home for family of four

Kisa Vaoga​ is hoping her new home will be the start of a new life that will see her one day become a judge.

The mother of two this week moved into her new home in Taitā with partner Jaiden​ Ah-Waihi​ and children Leiloa, 5​, and Jhavis, 9​.

Having spent time in a motel after living with her mum, Vaoga is delighted to have found somewhere permanent and suitable for her children. “It feels like home.”

Her new home – part of a 19-home development called Te Ara o Takapū Taitā​ – is a joint project between the Hutt City Council’s council-controlled organisation Urban Plus Limited, social support agency Kahungunu Whānau Services and Waiwhetu-based iwi Te Rūnanganui o Te Āti Awa​. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.