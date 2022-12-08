From emergency motel to dream home for family of four

Kisa Vaoga is hoping her new home will be the start of a new life that will see her one day become a judge.
The mother of two this week moved into her new home in Taitā with partner Jaiden Ah-Waihi and children Leiloa, 5, and Jhavis, 9.
Having spent time in a motel after living with her mum, Vaoga is delighted to have found somewhere permanent and suitable for her children. “It feels like home.”
Her new home – part of a 19-home development called Te Ara o Takapū Taitā – is a joint project between the Hutt City Council's council-controlled organisation Urban Plus Limited, social support agency Kahungunu Whānau Services and Waiwhetu-based iwi Te Rūnanganui o Te Āti Awa.
