NZCEO – Lighting New Fires: School & Policy Updates

I am writing this editorial as I am sitting in the Air NZ lounge at Christchurch airport waiting for a flight back to Wellington, writes Chief Executive Officer of the NZ Catholic Education Office (NZCEO).

I have just spent the last two days with a group of state integrated school principals listening to what is on top for them and discussing the work of this office in advocating and supporting our sector.

Anyone with a sense of empathy and who can ‘read the room’ can see that our principals are tired, some even shattered, by the continuing challenges and complexities of operating a school during both a pandemic and in a world where many young people are losing hope in their future.

The flight back to Wellington (accompanied by some of those principals) when the pilot had to practice landing a few times before nailing it was enough to emphasise how important hope is. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.