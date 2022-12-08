Pope thanks Brownsville diocese for accompanying immigrants

Pope Francis recently wrote to Bishop Daniel Flores of Brownsville, Texas, thanking him and the diocese as a whole for their work accompanying immigrants at the southern border.

Straddling the U.S-Mexico border, the Diocese of Brownsville is the southernmost diocese in Texas. It has long been at the epicentre of the church’s response to migration, especially as the crisis has ballooned in recent years.

"Thank you for your communication, with which you express your closeness to me and the work being done in the Diocese of Brownsville, especially in favour of those who, for various circumstances, are far from their homeland," Francis said in the letter.

