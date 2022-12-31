Pope Emeritis Benedict XVI RIP

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died at 9:34 PM on Saturday evening (NZ time) in his residence at the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery.

“With sorrow I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away today at 9:34 AM in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican.

Earlier in the week, Pope Francis asked for prayers for Benedict; that until the end, the Lord would console and sustain him in his witness and love for the Church.

Funeral plans

During a briefing at the Holy See Press office at midday (midnight NZ time), the director, Matteo Bruni, told journalists that Pope Francis will preside over the funeral of the Pope Emeritus on 5 January at 9.30 CET in St Peter’s Square.

He added that as from Monday, the body of Benedict XVI will be lying in state in the Basilica so that the faithful who wish to do so may pay their last respects with prayers and a final farewell.

Normally the Dean of the College of Cardinal presides at a pope’s funeral. It has never happened before that a current pope has presided at the funeral of a former pope.

Source

Vatican News

News category: Top Story.