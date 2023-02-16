Lightning strikes Christ the Redeemer statue in Brazil

Christ the Redeemer statue has been regarded as a landmark of Brazil ever since it was completed in 1931.

Located atop the Corcovado mountain, the sculpture is 98 feet high and presents itself as if Jesus Christ is overlooking Rio de Janeiro.

Its monumentality, symbolism, as well as unbeatable views one can get from the lookout draw about 2 million visitors each year.

Now, this Brazilian icon is getting attention due to a very different reason.

Recently, the Christ the Redeemer statue was struck by lightning, and a photographer named Fernando Braga was in the vicinity to capture the electrifying moment.

