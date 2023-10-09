Brazil’s Christ the Redeemer has been lit in pink to commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. The 38-metre Art Deco statue of Jesus Christ in Rio de Janeiro is one of the country’s most famous landmarks.

It has been used for many promotional events in the past, including campaigns by climate activists.

Cancer patients and survivors gathered at the foot of the statue for a ceremony on Tuesday, holding candles and listening to speeches. Many of them wore T-shirts that featured the name of the non-profit Fundacao Laco Rosa or Pink Loop Foundation, which organises the Rio event annually.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is an annual international health campaign organised by major breast cancer charities every October to increase awareness of the disease and raise funds for research.

