Australian University honours Taranaki Brother’s “oasis of peace”

The Taranaki-born vice-chancellor of the only Catholic university in the Holy Land has been awarded an honorary doctorate from Australian Catholic University (ACU).

Br Peter Bray, a De La Salle Brother received the doctorate for two reasons.

One was for embracing the values and principals of education in the Catholic tradition.

The other, for his significant contributions to education and educational administration in Australia and overseas.

Bray became the eighth Vice-Chancellor of Bethlehem University in late 2008.

Since them he has committed to making the University an “oasis of peace” for young Palestinians.

Established in 1973 as a joint venture between the Vatican and the De La Salle Brothers, Bethlehem University is the first registered university founded in the West Bank.

It is also the only Catholic university in the Holy Land.

Although fewer than one percent of Palestine’s population is Christian, Bray’s commitment and leadership has ensured quality higher education for all, not just Christian students.

Bray speaks of challenging times for West Bank students who lose everything – except, as one told him, their education.

“I’m particularly aware of the suffering our students are experiencing in just existing, so I really admire the fact that their resistance is expressed in a nonviolent way by just getting on and doing the ordinary things,” Bray says.

Br Bray accepted the honorary doctorate from ACU on behalf of his inspirational students.

“By ACU recognising Bethlehem University through me is showing the young people of Bethlehem University that they are not forgotten, and that is a really important part of helping to keep hope alive,” he said.

“I’m deeply, deeply grateful to ACU for enabling us to keep hope alive among our students.”

ACU Vice-Chancellor and President Zlatko Skrbis called Bray’s leadership approach inspirational.

“Despite the challenges he faces at Bethlehem University each day, he is always mindful of putting the present and future needs of his students first,” Skrbis said.

“His commitment to education in the Catholic tradition is bound by the duty he feels to help people to realise their full potential.

“His ultimate vision to instil hope in his students is inspiring and should be at the heart of the mission of all educational institutions.

“ACU is proud to bestow the Doctor of the University on such a humble leader.”

Bray’s honorary doctorate also recognises his instrumental role in creating ACU’s Master of Education Leadership, which was established while he was Director and CEO of the Wellington Catholic Education Centre.

From Taranaki to the Holy Land

Despite his 40-plus years in senior roles in Catholic education, Bray’s personal experience of high school was the complete opposite.

He eventually completed secondary school, attended Sydney’s Macquarie University, then obtained a Masters degree from Massey University and a Doctorate at the University of San Diego.

He was a principal of several Catholic secondary schools, before becoming the Vice-Chancellor of a Catholic university.

Of all his education postings, Bray says being Vice-Chancellor of Bethlehem University was the most difficult and the most rewarding.

