Caritas Aotearoa NZ not involved in post-cyclone relief

Caritas Aotearoa New Zealand has confirmed it is not leading the post-cyclone Catholic relief effort for the New Zealand Catholic Bishops Conference (NZCBC).

It told CathNews that Caritas’ focus was not New Zealand, but on helping fund development and emergency relief work worldwide.

However, Caritas’ comments seems to run counter to the information the charity provides on its website.

Catholic Caring Foundation Appeal

Caritas’ non-involvement in the post-cyclone relief effort runs runs contrary to some Catholics’ expectations, who told CathNews they thought at least some money raised through the Bishops’ Lent Appeal would be going to the relief effort.

Caritas sent the following statement.

“Caritas joins with the Church and all people of goodwill in Aotearoa in prayer and solidarity with all those affected by Cyclone Gabrielle and other recent extreme weather events in our country.

“As soon as we heard about the flood, Caritas, the New Zealand Catholic Bishops Conference and affected dioceses discussed the best approach and agency to run a focused, streamlined appeal to most effectively receive and distribute funds.

“The Catholic Caring Foundation of Auckland was already up and running with an appeal for the Auckland rain of 27 January; and Bishop Steve offered to expand it to cover the damage in the Hamilton and Palmerston North dioceses (ie Coromandel, Gisborne, Napier/Wairoa).

On Monday the Bishop of Auckland, Steve Lowe, launched his Catholic Caring Foundation appeal, saying that neither Hamilton nor Palmerston North has the necessary infrastructure to host a national appeal.

He noted that both dioceses are currently without a bishop.

“We have reached out to them to offer our support.”

And, “After receiving their approval, I have asked my Caring Foundation to accept donations for families and individuals who have suffered unimaginable damage in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle”.

Catholics that CathNews spoke with were puzzled because also on Monday, the Diocese of Palmerston North launched its own separate appeal.

About the Catholic Caring Foundation

As Bishop of Auckland, Denis Browne established the Catholic Caring Foundation back in December 1998.

The Foundation’s purpose is to support emergency services in the event of local disaster and to promote the funding and assistance of the charitable activities of the Catholic Church of Auckland.

The Foundation’s rules cite it will work with other charitable organisations within the Diocese of Auckland.

They also provide for the Caring Foundation to “co-operate with the charitable activities of other dioceses of the Catholic Church, particularly those located in the South Pacific region”.

The Foundation’s rules give it ample scope to be generous in meeting a very wide range of needs, and even give it the authority to raise a loan to meet the needs, should the Bishop of Auckland agree.

However, while in terms of need, the rules specifically say the Foundation will not discriminate in regard to class, colour, sex or creed, the rules seem only to provide for cooperation with the charitable activities of other Christian churches in the Auckland diocese.

The distribution of resources is undertaken under the governance of the Foundation’s Board comprising the Bishop of Auckland, a priest from the Auckland diocese, the Auckland diocese Co-ordinator of Caring and a minimum of five other people appointed by the bishop of Auckland.

Where to give?

It is Caritas’ recommendation that “New Zealanders who wish to give locally give through Catholic Caring Foundation Donate – The Catholic Caring Foundation“.

Source

Supplied – Caritas Aotearoa NZ and NZCBC

Charities Commission last accessed, 23 February, 2023

