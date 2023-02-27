A spur to 1500 new homes for Upper Hutt

A road that could see 1500 new homes on land once partly owned by a famous sailor is at the centre of a proposed plan change in Upper Hutt.

The Guildford Timber Company wants to develop land, some of which was once owned by round the world sailor Sir Francis Chichester, behind Silverstream.

Plan Change 49 proposes to rezone the land and includes a variation that would allow a transport corridor on land known as Silverstream Spur, which would open up the land Guildford wanted to develop for housing. Read more

