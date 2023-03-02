St Gerard’s Church and Monastery hits the market with $16.9m RV

Wellington’s magnificent St Gerard’s Church and Monastery is back on the market.

Described as “arguably one of Wellington’s most iconic and photographed buildings,” St Gerard’s on Hawker Street in Mount Victoria is to be sold by tender later this month. It has an RV of $16.9m.

The category one, heritage-listed buildings were acquired by the Institute for World Evangelisation (ICPE) Mission in 1990 for $540,000. It was used as a retreat and training centre for missionaries.

It closed almost two years ago after it was unable to raise enough funds to carry out the required earthquake-strengthening work.

The buildings are rated at 25 percent of the building standard. They need significant work to bring them up to current standards.

The last service was held in the church on 23 May 2021. The church has since been deconsecrated.

People are still living in the monastery. It has about 30 bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

The church was built in 1908 and the monastery in 1932. Both were designed by architects John Swan and Frederick de Jersey Clere.

The northern part of the building has impressive views out to Oriental Bay and over the harbour, while the western side looks out to the city’s well-known landmarks such as Clyde Quay, the waterfront, CBD, the stadium and Victoria University.

“Most Wellingtonians will recognise St Gerard’s Church and Monastery from anywhere in the city. It holds a special place in our hearts and has been overseeing all of Wellington’s central city for over 100 years,” Tommy’s real estate says.

“By both day and night this visual display is unmatched in Wellington.”

The church and monastery have remained relatively untouched over the last century. They showcase some of the most beautiful leadlight stained-glass mosaics in the country.

“This will be your one and only chance to purchase not a building but a piece of Wellington’s history forever,” the listing claims.

Tommy’s agent James Copeland says there has been a lot of interest in the property from wealthy Wellington businessmen to overseas buyers looking at it both for development and as a private residence.

The buildings sit on 2433sqm of the city’s most prime real estate. Its impressive size means it takes about an hour and a half to do a viewing.

“I’ve been surprised by the number of people and the ideas they’ve got at this stage about what they want to do with it.”

Trying to put a value on it is impossible especially due to it requiring earthquake proofing and some refurbishment, he says.

“Depending on who the potential buyers might be, it just boils down to who might be prepared to pay to get the building.

“So with a closed tender there’s no price range and I don’t have a huge amount of expectation.

“Whatever comes in on the 16 March, I will obviously present to the owners along with their legal representative in New Zealand and we will just take it from there.”

News category: New Zealand.