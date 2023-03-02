Volunteers restoring historic, flood-damaged Hawke’s Bay church

Sunday would normally be a busy time at the Hawke’s Bay community’s 102-year-old memorial church.

But this week, parishioners found silt covering the floor and generations-old pews upturned by floodwaters.

“It took an hour and a half to dig out the front door, and we came into this church not knowing what we’d find,” said Linda Paterson, an Esk Valley local who was married at the church’s altar.

“We’ve had six family weddings here.”

The community has come to the church’s aid, with 40 volunteers attempting to restore the proud sanctuary.

Outside, ruined bibles and hymn books have been dumped, along with the organ Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.