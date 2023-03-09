Don’t forget to pray! Beach Haven murder teenagers in court

Two teenagers aged 14 and 17 are in custody over the death of a Beach Haven man on Friday.

They have both appeared in Court charged with murder – one appeared in person and the other via audio-visual link from a youth residence.

”Don’t forget to pray, son!” the mother of the older defendant called out as he left the dock.

About 100 people gathered at Beach Haven Community House yesterday evening to mourn, before moving to the site of the incident for a karakia (prayer).

Residents lined one side of Beach Haven Rd while a small group prayed on the footpath on the other side, where flowers had been left. Read more

News category: New Zealand.