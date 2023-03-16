Cardinal John Dew to have spinal surgery

Cardinal John Dew is to have spinal surgery on March 21. A period of 6 – 8 weeks of convalescence will follow.

Known to be a keen walker, Dew writes on Facebook: “since June of last year I have had difficulty walking due to pain in my legs.

“I have greatly missed my early morning walks and the beauty of the harbour in its many changing moods.”

Dew says he won’t be posting to Facebook during his time of convalescence.

He concludes his Facebook message by thanking people for all the support and appreciation they have offered over the years the page has been in operation.

On May 5, Dew turns 75 and as required by Canon Law he has to offer the Pope his resignation.

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.