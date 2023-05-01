Recognise God at work, pope tells Hungarian clergy

Fear, anger and rigidity will do nothing to reverse the growth of secularism and a decline in the number of Catholics attending Mass, Pope Francis said; the only effective response is to give a living example of faith.

“The church to which we must aspire,” he said, is “a church capable of mutual listening, dialogue and care for the most vulnerable, a church welcoming to all and courageous in bringing the prophetic message of the Gospel to everyone.”

Pope Francis met with 1,100 bishops, priests, seminarians, religious and catechists in the Basilica of St Stephen in Budapest on April 28, the first day of his three-day trip to the Hungarian capital. Another 4,000 church workers were seated in the square in front of the basilica, watching on video screens.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.