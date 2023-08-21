The Vatican investment office made 32.27 million euros (NZ$59 million) in profit in 2022 and contributed the entire amount to the Vatican’s operating budget, said Bishop Nunzio Galantino, president of the Administration of the Patrimony of the Holy See.

The profit was close to 6 million euros less than what the investments earned in 2021, the bishop said in the annual report of the administration, which is known by its Italian acronym, APSA, and controls most of the Vatican’s portfolio, including real estate.

“Transparency of numbers, achievements and defined procedures is one of the tools we have at our disposal to ward off — at least in those who are free of preconceptions — unfounded suspicions regarding the extent of the church’s assets, its administration or the fulfilment of the duties of justice, such as payment of due taxes and other tributes,” the bishop wrote in his introduction to the 104-page report, which was published in early August.

