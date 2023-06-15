Pope sends support to LGBTQ ministry conference as online petition tries to cancel event

Pope Francis has sent a message of support to a conference that will discuss LGBTQ ministry in the Catholic Church this weekend, after right-wing online influencers organized a petition to try and stop the event.

The pope is publicly backing the Outreach conference, a three-day meeting set to be held June 16-18 at New York’s Fordham University that will consider issues ranging from how the Bible speaks of homosexuality, how the church should minister with transgender Catholics and how to raise LGBTQ children in the faith.

In a handwritten letter released on June 14 by Jesuit Fr. James Martin, one of the organizers of the event, Francis asks the priest to send his “best regards” to the participants of the meeting and assures: “In my prayers and good wishes are you and all who work at the Outreach Conference.” Continue reading

