Yes, God does have a sense of humour

According to the Rev. Mike Atkins, humour has the power to heal and provide relief in our dark world. He shares that he grew up attending a church where humour was not encouraged and the atmosphere was always serious. However, he later realised that God does indeed have a sense of humour.

To prove this point, Atkins invites us to look at certain animals with fresh eyes, such as the elephant, rhinoceros, duckbilled platypus, penguin, octopus and proboscis monkey. They are all unique and amusing in their own way. Read more

