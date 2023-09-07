According to new research, approximately 8% of transgender surgeries were performed on patients aged 12 to 18.

The research focuses on the years 2016 through 2020, and is raising concerns about the patient’s ability to provide informed consent.

The majority of these surgeries in the 12 to 18 age group were breast and chest procedures, accounting for over 87% or around 3,215 patients.

These procedures involved either removing healthy breasts in female patients or adding prosthetic breasts in male patients to facilitate gender transition.

In contrast, transgender genital surgeries, which involve the replacement of healthy genitals with artificial ones resembling the opposite sex, were less common but still affected over 400 patients in the same age range.

It is unclear from the study how many patients had turned 18 by the time of surgery and how many were still minors.

“I think it’s deeply concerning that we know already that at least a few thousand American minors are receiving … draconian [and] experimental surgeries,” Jay Richards told CNA.

Richards is the director of the Richard and Helen DeVos Center for Life, Religion, and Family at the Heritage Foundation.

Not capable of giving informed consent

Richards pointed out that the United States lags behind some European countries in restricting transgender surgeries and drugs for minors due to concerns about irreversible changes.

He noted that “a 13-year-old is not capable of giving informed consent,” which he said is reflected in many other American laws, such as drinking age requirements.

“The vast majority of young kids struggling [with gender dysphoria] … actually resolve those feelings” if there are no drug or surgical interventions, Richards added.

Dr Michael Artigues, President of the American College of Pediatricians, stated that there is no evidence that supports transgender surgeries and puberty blockers for adolescents.

“On the contrary, available research suggests they harm, not help, those struggling with gender dysphoria,” Artigues added.

Despite these concerns, more than 20 states in the US have enacted laws to restrict transgender surgeries for minors, some of which have also limited the use of transgender drugs.

These laws have faced legal challenges, leading to temporary blocks on their enforcement.

Dr Jason D Wright from the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons led the study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

