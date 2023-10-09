AI learns Gregorian chant

Hundreds of thousands of Latin chant pieces have been digitised and made available to the general public thanks to the use of artificial intelligence.

Behind the imposing rood screen, about forty Benedictine nuns take their places in the choir stalls as their superior intones, Deus in adjutórium meum inténde (“God, come to my assistance”).

Seven times a day, the sisters of the Abbey of Notre-Dame-de-Fidélité in Jouques, a small Provencal village in southern France, gather to pray the Divine Office in Gregorian chant.

For the past five years, all their liturgies have been recorded, and the audio recordings have been transmitted to the international team behind Neumz. This mobile application provides access to 7,500 hours of the Gregorian chant repertoire.

“At first, I couldn’t help but think about the recording: every time a sister coughed, I jumped,” smiles Sister Marie-Dorothée, who is overseeing the recordings at the abbey.

