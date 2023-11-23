Christian KiwiSaver shows ethical investment can produce returns

The Christian KiwiSaver Scheme, a fund established in 2007 aligning investments with Christian values, has demonstrated that ethical investments can produce positive returns.

Formerly known as Koinonia, reflecting a biblical sense of fellowship, the scheme rebranded in 2018 and has cemented its distinct position in the market.

Managed by The New Zealand Anglican Church Pension Board, the scheme offers three funds catering to varying risk appetites: the Income Fund, Balanced Fund and Growth Fund.

Distinguished by ethical investment principles, Christian KiwiSaver meticulously selects investments, consciously avoiding ties to industries like fossil fuels, alcohol, tobacco, gambling and defence.

With annual fund fees ranging between 0.80% and 1.50% and no additional performance fees, the scheme extends its accessibility by exempting individuals under 18 from any charges.

In terms of returns, the performance of Christian KiwiSaver funds over the past five years mirrors the average KiwiSaver returns. This result affirms a consistent financial trajectory without compromising ethical commitments.

Founded on the Anglican Church Pension Board’s pre-existing ethical investment mandate, the scheme inherited a culture emphasising ethical considerations alongside financial performance.

Furthermore, their collaboration with the UK-based Church Investors Group enriches their ethical insights, enabling informed decisions aligning investments with shared ethical values.

The scheme manages over $NZ88 million in KiwiSaver assets and serves 2,134 clients.

According to their website, membership of the Christian KiwiSaver Scheme is offered only to:

• “employees of organisations whose primary activities are, in our opinion, Christian mission or ministry. This includes employees of charitable entities associated with or operating in the Christian Church, or employees of entities which we approve as having a Christian special character; and

• “persons who express a Christian faith and have a commitment to Christian community involvement when applying (and their immediate family members and dependants).”

Note: This is a news story, It is not an endorsement, a paid-for placement, nor investment advice.

