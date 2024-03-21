Electric boiler makes product more attractive to consumers: MP

The new high pressure electric boiler operating at Mataura Valley Milk is another “great example of Southlanders showing initiative and leadership”, Joseph Mooney says.

Last week, the Southland MP, Gore District Mayor Ben Bell and Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority chief executive Marcos Pelenur were among the guests invited to an event to celebrate the boiler’s commissioning.

Mr Mooney said switching from a coal boiler to electric improved environmental outcomes and also provided a drawcard for the increasing number of consumers who care about how their produce is made.

“They’re now in a position where they can say to consumers, if you care about where your milk comes from and want a really nature-positive option, it’s right here.” Read more

