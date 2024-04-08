Record 12,000 people were baptized in France on Easter

Over 12,000 people, both adults and adolescents, were baptized in France on Easter, a record number in the country that experiences what many church leaders have called an accelerated “de-Christianisation.”

Requests for adult baptisms have increased in France for the past ten years. In a report released just before Easter, representatives from the French bishops’ conference pointed out that the trend is present in almost all of the dioceses in France.

According to the report, 7,135 adults were to receive the sacrament of baptism during the Easter Vigil, totalling 31% more than in 2023. While in 2023, 23% of newly baptized were between the ages of 18 and 25, that number had risen to 36% in 2024.

