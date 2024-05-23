Vatican investigation clears Quebec cardinal of misconduct

An investigation commissioned by the Vatican has concluded a senior leader of Quebec’s Roman Catholic Church did not commit sexual misconduct.

The allegations against Cardinal Gérald Lacroix, the archbishop of Quebec City, emerged in January when he was named as an alleged perpetrator in a class-action lawsuit alleging sexual abuse by clergy and staff.

The Vatican says the Pope appointed retired Québec Superior Court judge André Denis in February to investigate the allegations against Cardinal Lacroix.

It says a report on Denis’s preliminary canonical investigation was completed on May 6 before it was transferred to Pope Francis.

The Vatican says Denis’s report does not “permit to identify any actions that amount to misconduct or abuse”, and “no further canonical procedure” is expected.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.